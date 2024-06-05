Maharashtra: 67-Year-Old Jalgaon Businessman Duped Of ₹19.20 Lakh To Cyber Cons In Digital Arrest Scam, Case Filed | Representational Image

A 67-year-old man has lodged a complaint with the police stating that he was duped by a group of scammers by impersonating as police officials and falsely claimed that the victim is being probed in a money laundering case and was forced to pay Rs 19.20 lakh. The scammers had also prepared bogus documents of the Enforcement Directorate in order to make their con look genuine.

According to the police, the victim is a businessman and is a resident of Jalgaon. On May 01, the victim had received a call from a person who claimed to be from the Telecommunications Department, Delhi. The caller then told the victim that someone had got a SIM card using the victim's Aadhar card and the said SIM was being used for criminal activities.

The caller then told the victim that he is transferring the call to the police department. Thereafter, the victim received a video call from a person wearing a police uniform. The said 'officer' then closed his camera and instructed the victim to keep his video call camera on.

The said scammer then told the victim that three bank accounts had been opened in Lucknow using the credentials of the victim and in the said account, Rs 8 lakh had been deposited from criminal elements.

The scammer then shared a fake ED document having the signature of an Assistant Director rank officer and stamp of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Lucknow. The scammer then forced the victim to pay Rs 19.20 lakh in different bank accounts through online transactions between May 02 and May 18.

Interestingly, the victim came across a news on his mobile phone about similar scams after which he realised that he had been duped and approached the police. A case has been registered under sections 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and section 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.