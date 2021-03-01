Maharashtra: 668 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 4 more deaths

With the addition of 668 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has reached 2,64,918, an official said on Monday.

Four more deaths due to the viral infection were also reported in the district on Sunday, raising the toll to 6,272, he said.

The COVID-19 fatality rate in the district stood at 2.37 per cent, the official said.

So far, 2,52,597patients have recovered from the viral infection in the district, reflecting a recovery rate of 95.35 per cent.

There are 6,049 active cases in the district at present, the official said.

In the neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 45,973, while the death toll is 1,205, an official from the district administration said.