Maharashtra: 65 year old injured in bus accident; watch video

We might have come across the phrase 'Hurry, creates worry', such punch lines are also placed over highways Yet, in a recent accident video we could seen an elderly man getting blown away by a speeded bus while attempting to overtake.

A bus which was on transport from Shahada to Shirpur, Maharashtra hit a dumper while trying to speed and overtake. According to Maharashtra Times dated March 19, during the incident, a 65-year-old grandfather (identified by as Devidas Venkat Shirsath) was seriously injured and the driver fled from the scene instead of helping the elderly.

The whole incident was captured on CCTV at the Vikhran bus stand and has surfaced on the internet. However, Devidas was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police investigation is underway.

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 06:41 PM IST