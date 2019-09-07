Maharashtra: 6 of family drown during Ganpati visarjan in Nandurbar

Nandurbar: In a tragic incident, six members of the Chitrakathe family drowned during Ganpati visarjan in Vadchil village of Shahada taluka in Nandurbar on Friday. The family had gone to the lake created by the water conservation department for the ritual.

The deceased have been identified as Kailash, 17, Vishal, 17, Sachin, 19, Deepak, 21, Ravindra, 29, and Sagar, 20. The family had set out for the immersion of their family Ganpati idol without any fanfare and completed the process. Afterwards, they went to a lake which was a kilometre away, to have a bath.

As the first youth began drowning, he raised an alarm. The other five rushed to his rescue and drowned in the process. The entire village was grief-stricken on learning of this tragedy. The subdivisional officer Laxmikant Satalkar, police officer Pundalik Sapkale and tehsildar Manoj Khairnar rushed to the spot and helped retrieve the bodies of the six youths. They were taken to the rural hospital and the youths declared dead before admission.