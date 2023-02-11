e-Paper Get App
Maharashtra: 6 killed, many injured in accident on Pune-Pandharpur highway

The bus coming from Vasai via Thane was heading to Jath taluka in Sangli when it crashed into a standing container.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, February 11, 2023, 12:33 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra: 6 killed, many injured in accident on Pune-Pandharpur highway | Representative Image
A collission between a luxury bus and container on Pune-Pandharpur Highway killed six while many others were injured. The accident happened around 5 am on Saturday, stated reports.

A Times of India report stated that the bus coming from Vasai via Thane was heading to Jath taluka in Sangli when it crashed into a standing container. The accident happened near Phaltan-Malshiras on the national highway stated report.

Further details of the incident awaited

