Maharashtra: 6 killed, many injured in accident on Pune-Pandharpur highway | Representative Image

A collission between a luxury bus and container on Pune-Pandharpur Highway killed six while many others were injured. The accident happened around 5 am on Saturday, stated reports.

A Times of India report stated that the bus coming from Vasai via Thane was heading to Jath taluka in Sangli when it crashed into a standing container. The accident happened near Phaltan-Malshiras on the national highway stated report.

Further details of the incident awaited

