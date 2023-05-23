Maharashtra: 6 die after bus collides with truck on old Mumbai-Nagpur Highway, several injured; visuals surface | Twitter Screengrab

In a tragic incident near Sindkhedaraja in Buldhana district of Maharashtra, a collision between a state transport corporation bus and a speeding container truck resulted in the loss of six lives, including the drivers of both vehicles. Additionally, around a dozen individuals have been injured, some critically.

High-speed collision leads to a catastrophic accident

The accident took place on Tuesday morning on the Mumbai-Nagpur Old Highway as the state transport corporations bus, en route from Pune to Mahekar, was carrying several passengers. The container truck, reportedly travelling at a high speed, collided head-on with the bus, leading to a catastrophic impact that caused chaos and destruction.

Rescue efforts and emergency response teams quickly arrived at the scene to provide assistance and manage the situation. The injured victims were promptly transported to Sindkhedaraja Hospital, where medical professionals are working tirelessly to stabilize their conditions and provide necessary care. The authorities fear that the death toll may rise as they continue their efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of those involved.

Authorities launch an investigation into the accident

The deceased bus driver has been identified as Sheikh Kulal, an employee of the state transport corporation. Their loss has added to the sorrow surrounding this tragic event. The families of the injured have been notified, and local organizations and volunteers are offering support to the affected families during this difficult time.

Preliminary reports indicate that the collision occurred due to the truck's high speed, but a comprehensive investigation is underway to determine the exact cause and any other contributing factors. Authorities are meticulously examining the incident to gain a clearer understanding of the circumstances surrounding the accident.

