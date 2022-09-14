e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: 6 arrested for thrashing sadhus in Sangli

Maharashtra: 6 arrested for thrashing sadhus in Sangli

The locals assumed that the sadhus (religious ascetics) were members of criminal groups that abduct children, their argument escalated into physical fight and the sadhus were beat up.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 14, 2022, 11:38 AM IST
article-image
On camera: 4 sadhus brutally thrashed on suspicion of being child-lifters in Maharashtra's Sangli |

Six persons have been arrested by Sangli police for hitting four sadhus on Wednesday, September 14, sated TV reports. Four sadhus (religious ascetics) were assualted by a mob on suspcion of being child-lifters.

The sadhus took a halt in a temple at Lavanga village in Sangli on Monday and on Tuesday, September 13, while resuming their journey, they asked a boy for directions. The locals grew suspicious of them and thought they were part of criminal group abducting children.

According to the police, the argument escalated quickly into a fight and the sadhus were beaten up. A video of the incident went viral.

Earlier, a similar incident had occurred when three sadhus from Kandivali in Mumbai were headed towards Surat in a car to attend a funeral on Thursday night. Their vehicle was stopped in Palghar district. The trio were dragged out of their car and beaten to death on suspicion that they were thieves. The deceased were identified as Chikne Maharaj Kalpavrukshagiri (70), Sushilgiri Maharaj (35), and their car driver Nilesh Telgade (30).

Read Also
Recap of Palghar: 4 sadhus thrashed on suspicion of being child-lifters in Maharashtra's Sangli
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: 6 arrested for thrashing sadhus in Sangli

Maharashtra: 6 arrested for thrashing sadhus in Sangli

Navi Mumbai: JNPA hands over 814 ha of mangroves for conservation

Navi Mumbai: JNPA hands over 814 ha of mangroves for conservation

NMMC sees 33 fresh Covid cases in a day, active cases now under 400

NMMC sees 33 fresh Covid cases in a day, active cases now under 400

Mumbai updates: Orange alert for city, to see heavy rainfall from Thursday

Mumbai updates: Orange alert for city, to see heavy rainfall from Thursday

Mumbai: Tomato price shoots up following dip in supply due to rain

Mumbai: Tomato price shoots up following dip in supply due to rain