Maharashtra: 6 arrested for thrashing sadhus in Sangli

On camera: 4 sadhus brutally thrashed on suspicion of being child-lifters in Maharashtra's Sangli |

Six persons have been arrested by Sangli police for hitting four sadhus on Wednesday, September 14, sated TV reports. Four sadhus (religious ascetics) were assualted by a mob on suspcion of being child-lifters.

The sadhus took a halt in a temple at Lavanga village in Sangli on Monday and on Tuesday, September 13, while resuming their journey, they asked a boy for directions. The locals grew suspicious of them and thought they were part of criminal group abducting children.

According to the police, the argument escalated quickly into a fight and the sadhus were beaten up. A video of the incident went viral.

Earlier, a similar incident had occurred when three sadhus from Kandivali in Mumbai were headed towards Surat in a car to attend a funeral on Thursday night. Their vehicle was stopped in Palghar district. The trio were dragged out of their car and beaten to death on suspicion that they were thieves. The deceased were identified as Chikne Maharaj Kalpavrukshagiri (70), Sushilgiri Maharaj (35), and their car driver Nilesh Telgade (30).