Maharashtra: 5,539 COVID-19 new cases, 187 deaths, 5,859 recoveries on August 6

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 5,539 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 74,483. Besides, 187 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,33,717.

5,859 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 61,30,137. The recovery rate in the state rose to 96.66%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.1%.

Currently, 4,35,516 people are in home quarantine and 2,837 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 769 new cases.