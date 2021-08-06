Maharashtra: 5,539 COVID-19 new cases, 187 deaths, 5,859 recoveries on August 6

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 5,539 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 74,483. Besides, 187 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,33,717.
5,859 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 61,30,137. The recovery rate in the state rose to 96.66%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.1%.
Currently, 4,35,516 people are in home quarantine and 2,837 people are in institutional quarantine.
The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 769 new cases.
The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 787 fresh COVID-19 cases.
The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 2105 new cases.
The Kolhapur circle reported 1462 new cases, Aurangabad circle 61, Latur circle 292, Akola circle 42, and Nagpur circle recorded 21 new COVID-19 cases.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra minister Aditya Thackeray on Friday said that the main aim of the state government was to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection in the state.
"We have tried to increased hospitals, medical facilities, and supply of oxygen, but it should be our first responsibility that people don't get infected," Thackeray said addressing reporters here today.
Besides, BJP has been holding protests to resume the local train service in Mumbai and Thackeray said the opposition party should refrain from playing politics.
"Doing protests is fine but also political parties need to act more responsibly. Rather than playing politics, we should focus on saving the lives of our people in Maharashtra," he said.
