Updated on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 10:32 AM IST

Maharashtra: 55-year-old man killed in tiger attack in Gadchiroli

PTI
Representative Image | PTI

Representative Image | PTI

A 55-year-old man was killed in a tiger attack in Wadsa forest in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, an official said on Monday.

Dambaji Dongre, a resident of Churchura village, was grazing cattle on Sunday afternoon when he was mauled to death by a tiger, said Wadsa Deputy Conservator of Forests Dharamveer Salvitthal.

"His body was found in compartment number 54 of Porla in Wadsa on Monday morning. Villagers have been told not to venture into the forest alone," he informed.

Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 10:32 AM IST

