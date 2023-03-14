Maharashtra: 5-year-old boy in Ahmednagar dies hours after falling in borewell; rescue operations called off

Screengrab of the rescue operations | Twitter

Ahmednagar: Five-year-old boy who fell into an uncovered borewell died on Tuesday morning while the National Disaster Response Force's rescue operations were underway, stated reports.

The deceased child, identified as Sagar Budha Barela, plunged in a 15-feet-deep borewell on Monday at 4 pm and the NDRF's rescue operations began the same evening, a report read. It quoted an official saying that the operation has now been called off because of the boy's demise.

The report stated local police saying that the Barela family, which hails from Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur area, had recently located to Ahmednagar as the family was employed by a sugarcane-cutting company.

The young child was trapped in the middle of borewell which was around 200-feet-deep which necessitated use of special equipment and thus NDRF was called, the official added.

Similar incidents across India

Earlier this year, a four-year-old from Uttar Pradesh's Hapur was rescued after he fell into a borewell while playing in its vicinity. The rescue operation was again overseen by NDRF.

Meanwhile. in December last year, a eight-year-old kid of Madhya Pradesh's Mandavi hamlet passed away after falling in a 55-foot-deep borewell. The borewell was recently dug, police personnel had said.

First borewell incident that hit headlines in 2006

In 2006, a six-year-old kid named Prince had called in a 60-foot-deep borewell in Kurukshetra of Haryana and it became first incident to hit national headlines.

Reportedly, the rescue crew came up with a different plan to save Prince after several hours of arduous attempts to get him out failed.