Maharashtra: 5 family members killed in car-truck collision in Amravati

Five members of a family were killed after a truck collided with their car in Maharashtra's Amravati district on Sunday while they were going to attend a marriage function, police said.

The car was completely damaged due to the impact of the collision. Two wheels of the truck also came off after the accident, which took place on Nandgaonpeth-Devalgaon ring road, they said.

The family, from Anjangaon Surji village, was heading towards Nandgaonpeth via Walgaon to attend a marriage ceremony.

When the car reached near Pote College, its driver tried to overtake a two-wheeler. At that time, a speeding truck coming from the opposite direction collided with the car. The truck then rammed into an electric pole, broke it and jumped on to the other side of the road, an official from Nandgaonpeth police station said.

Four car occupants died on the spot, he said.

Some labourers working nearby rushed to the accident site. They rescued one of the car occupants, who was rushed to a hospital. The person also died during treatment, the official said.

The truck driver fled from the spot after the accident, he said.

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 05:22 PM IST