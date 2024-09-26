Maharashtra: ₹5 Crore Plot For BJP Chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule’s Trust, Shri Mahalakshmi Jagdamba Sansthan In Nagpur, Sparks Controversy; VIDEO

Chandrashekhar Bawankule's trust, Shri Mahalakshmi Jagdamba Sansthan, under scrutiny over the ₹5 crore land allocation in Nagpur | IANS

Mumbai: State government has allocated land worth Rs 5 crore to the Mahalaxmi Jagdamba Sansthan, Koradi, Nagpur for Rs 1.46 crores by flauting standard procedure of inviting tenders. BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule is the Chairman of the trust from last ten years. Opposition parties have alleged that the current Mahayuti Government is a land thief and It has allotted many important plots of many cities to the trust and builders close to the government.

The issue came into light when the cabinet approved the proposal of giving land admeasuring 5.04 hectare to the trust at nominal rate for the expansion of Sevanand school run by the sansthan despite the finance department and revenue department strong objection. According to the revenue department the trust does not qualify the norms laid down for the allotment of land at cheaper rate for the educational institute.

The Revenue department suggested that instead of alloting the land directly the trust should be told to follow the norms first. but the state cabinet as a special case allowed the land to the trust for the educational purpose. The cabinet also made a decision to allot land less than 30 percent of the ready reckoner rate.

After the news has gone viral. The Opposition parties jumped into it and targeted the government. Opposition leader in state assembly Vijay Wadettivar alleged that Mahayuti government is known as land thief. Many important plots of many cities were given to builders and trust related to BJP on 30 percent lesser than the ready reckoner rate. This government has distributed land around 5 lakh crores on cheaper rates during its regime.

UBT MP Sanjay Raut also alleged that the government is distributing land close to their trust and people. NCP SP leader Anil Deshmukh said that after the MVA government comes into power, an inquiry will be initiated in this regard.

However, Chandrashekhar Bawankule refuted the claim. He termed the allegations unfortunate. He clarified that the trust is not owned by him but he is elected chairman of the trust. The Chairman of trust keeps changing every two years. Bawankule cited the importance of the sansthan. " Every year, 20 lakh devotees visit the shrine. leaders like Anil Deshmukh, Vijay Wadettivar also worship the goddess Mahalaxmi. Even Congress state president Nana Patole offers prayer before filing up his election nomination forms."

Moreover, Mahalaxmi Jagdamba Sansthan, Koradi has issued clarification that the land will be used for the expansion of school only and no single person is the owner of the land. Dattuji Samritkar, secretary of the Mahalaxmi Jagdamba sansthan issued a press note wherein he mentioned that trust is not money making but for a social cause.

The letter stated the trust is registered with the charity commissioner and it has been given B grade under the State tourism department. There are 15 trustees who take the decision which is implemented through the Chairman and the secretary of the trust.

From 2014, Bawankule has been elected as a chairman of the trust. In the year 2023, the trust took responsibility to expand the Sevanand school and applied for the land before the government. The trust is ready to pay Rs 1.46 Crores for the 5.04 hectares of land allotted by the government.