Maharashtra: 4,869 COVID-19 new cases, 90 deaths recorded; govt eases restrictions in 22 districts

Maharashtra on Monday recorded 4,869 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 75,303. Besides, 90 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,33,038.

8,429 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 61,03,325. The recovery rate in the state rose to 96.65%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.1%.

Currently, 4,61,637 people are in home quarantine and 3,103 people are in institutional quarantine.