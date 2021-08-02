Maharashtra: 4,869 COVID-19 new cases, 90 deaths recorded; govt eases restrictions in 22 districts

Maharashtra on Monday recorded 4,869 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 75,303. Besides, 90 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,33,038.
8,429 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 61,03,325. The recovery rate in the state rose to 96.65%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.1%.
Currently, 4,61,637 people are in home quarantine and 3,103 people are in institutional quarantine.
The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 730 new cases.
The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 829 fresh COVID-19 cases.
The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 1574 new cases.
The Kolhapur circle reported 1399 new cases, Aurangabad circle 49, Latur circle 255, Akola circle 26, and Nagpur circle recorded 7 new COVID-19 cases.
Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government on Monday announced further relaxations of coronavirus curbs in 22 districts showing low positivity rate of the infection, extending the existing business timings of shops and allowing shopping malls to operate in these districts. Also, all government as well as private offices can operate with full capacity, it said. The relaxations will come into effect from Tuesday morning, said a government order.
However, the government has extended Level 3 COVID-19 restrictions in Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, Pune, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Solapur, Ahmednagar, Beed, Raigad and Palghar districts. Besides, the decision regarding reducing the Level 3 COVID-19 restrictions in Mumbai, Mumbai Suburban and Thane districts will be taken by the Disaster Management Authorities of the said districts, the government said in a notification.