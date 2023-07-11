Maharashtra: 4,277 Private Buses Found Violating Rules Across State

Representative photo |

Mumbai: In a special drive against private bus operators conducted by the state transport department, 4,277 buses were found violating the rules across Maharashtra. Of these, 514 buses were found running without proper firefighting systems, and 890 drivers were found driving without proper licenses or violating the conditions of their licenses. Fines totaling ₹183 lakh were levied on the offenders.

Between May 16 to June 30, 14,161 private buses were checked across the state during the 45-day special drive.

Buses running on roads without proper fire fighting systems

“One of the most concerning findings was that buses were running without proper fire fighting systems, putting passengers at risk and drivers operating the vehicles without the necessary licenses or in breach of license conditions, highlighting a serious concern for public safety,” said an official.

During the comprehensive inspections, authorities also discovered several other violations. The most common infractions included the absence of reflectors, indicators, tail lights, and wipers, with a staggering 1,702 buses lacking these essential safety features. Moreover, 570 private buses were found running without valid documents, indicating a lack of compliance among operators.

Further investigations revealed that 485 buses had unpaid vehicle taxes, potentially indicating a disregard for financial obligations. Shockingly, 293 buses were found to have non-functional emergency doors, posing a grave danger to passengers in the event of an emergency situation.

Action against 227 private bus operators

The state transport department also took strict action against 227 private bus operators found transporting goods illegally, emphasising the need for adherence to transportation regulations.

Additionally, 147 buses were found carrying an excessive number of passengers, exceeding the permitted limits and compromising passenger comfort and safety. Among the other violations discovered during the drive, 72 buses were operating without speed governors, a mandatory safety feature for private buses, and 40 buses were reported for overcharging passengers, infringing on the fare regulations set by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation.