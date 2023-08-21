Maharashtra: '40% Export Duty On Onions Will Be Devastating For Farmers,' Says Patole

Nana Patole | PTI

Mumbai: The Modi government’s decision to impose a 40% export duty on onions will prove to be devastating for the onion farmers, MPCC president Nana Patole has said.

Stating that the protest by onion farmers is genuine and that the state Congress stands firmly with them, Patole even asked whether the Modi government slept when onion prices were low?

Anti-farmer BJP government at the Centre: Patole

“Onion farmers were getting a good price for their produce since the last few days and were finally making some profits. However, the anti-farmer BJP government at the Centre couldn’t see the happiness on the faces of the farmers and imposed a 40% export duty on onion exports. This decision will devastate the onion-producing farmers,” Patole said.

“Summer onions were sold between ₹300-400 per quintal, which did not even cover the production cost and farmers made huge losses. After the Congress party protested against this, the Shinde government announced a subsidy of ₹350 but farmers haven’t received it yet. Now, onions were being sold for ₹2,000-2,500 per quintal, and farmers were making some profit ahead of the festive days. Despite all this, the anti-farmer Modi government increased the export duty on onions by 40%, causing the price to drop below ₹1,600. The BJP government claims this decision was made to stabilize onion prices in the volatile market. If the Modi government genuinely wished to provide relief to the people by reducing inflation, then why are they not taking any measures to reduce the prices of LPG cylinders, petrol, diesel, and other essential commodities in the market?” Patole said while slamming the Modi government and the BJP.

"Indian farmers are pushed to the brink," says Patole

Accusing the Modi government of making decisions in the interests of a handful of wealthy individuals, Patole said that the farmers of the country are being pushed to the brink.

“Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and both Deputy Chief Ministers should go to the BJP government in Delhi and pressurize them to revoke the 40% export duty for the benefit of onion farmers. They claim to represent a government of common people should prove their weight by influencing the Modi government in Delhi. Onion farmers have started a protest expressing their deep anger against the increase in export duty. The farmers' demands are legitimate, and the Congress party firmly stands with them. If the need arises, the Congress will take to the streets and will not hesitate to question the government on this issue,” said Patole.

