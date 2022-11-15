Maharashtra: 40 BJP, Congress functionaries join CM Shinde-led Sena faction

e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: 40 BJP, Congress functionaries join CM Shinde-led Sena faction

Shinde was present at the event in Mumbai on Sunday when they joined his party.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, November 15, 2022, 10:24 AM IST
article-image
40 BJP and Congress functionaries from Latur have joined the CM led Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena. | FPJ
Latur: Forty functionaries of the BJP and Congress from Latur in Maharashtra have joined the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, a district office-bearer from the CM-headed party informed news agency PTI on Tuesday.

Among those inducted are former BJP Latur tehsil president Balaji Adsul, former zilla parishad member Rajkumar Kalame and former corporator Prakash Patil Wanjarkhedkar.

"We worked against Congress leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh to strengthen the BJP, but today the scene is different," Adsul told PTI.

article-image

