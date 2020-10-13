Maharashtra: 4 people hurt in house collapse at Bhandup

Mumbai: Four people were reportedly injured after a portion from the second floor of a four-storeyed residential building in Bhandup (East) collapsed on Monday evening. The incident took place at Indralok Society at around 8 pm. Civic officials and Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) personnel were deployed at the spot.

According to local BJP corporator Sarika Pawar, the collapsed portion was part of the living room of a second-floor apartment. A family of four members resided in the apartment and all the members were severely injured as the portion of the building came down crashing.

"The building is around 25-year-old, the first floor and the ground floor were vacant and four-member family lived on the second floor," Pawar told FPJ.

Those injured have been identified as, Prashant Bhosle (38), Nikita Bhosle (30), Shreya Bhosle (7) and Riyansh Bhosle (3).

The four injured were rushed to the nearby private hospital and medical officers informed that all four of them are in a stable condition. Both Shreyas and Riyansh have sustained minor injuries and have been discharged from the hospital, while Prashant and Nikita are out of danger.

In Separate incident, A power Generator caught fire at Apex Hospital in Mumbai on Monday evening. All the patients admitted at Mulund's Apex Hospital were declared safe.

The fire incident was noticed by the hospital staff who immediately alerted the fire brigade. Total 40 patients admitted to the Apex hospital have now been shifted to other nearby hospitals like Fortis, Mulund Jumbo Centre and Astha Hospital in Mulund.

The Generator was functional at the hospital due to a power outage in the city. The power supply in the area was not restored till late evening in the Mulund when the incident took place.