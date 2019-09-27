Maharashtra: 4 killed in Ahmednagar truck-car collision

Ahmednagar: Four people were killed when a truck hit their car in Ahmednagar district in the early hours of Thursday, police said. The mishap took place around 3 am at Baburdi Bend village on Ahmednagar-Daund road, located 27 km from here.
The speeding truck, which was going towards Daund, hit the car coming from the opposite direction, crushing it badly, sub-divisional officer of police Ajit Patil said.
All four car passengers died on the spot, he said. The truck driver fled after the incident. The bodies were sent to a government hospital for postmortem, he added.
