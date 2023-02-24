e-Paper Get App
Maharashtra: 39 injured after bus overturns while returning from Trimbakeshwar in Nashik

The pilgrims were returning after praying at Trimbakeshwar Temple," the official said.

PTIUpdated: Friday, February 24, 2023, 11:46 PM IST
article-image
Accident | Representative Image
Thirty-nine persons were injured after their bus overturned in Nashik district in Maharashtra on Friday, a police official said.The incident took place at 5:30pm near Sendripada Phata in Kharpadi Ghat when the bus was returning from Trimbakeshwar carrying 45 pilgrims from Gujarat, he said.

"Thirty-one women and eight men have suffered injuries. They were treated in Nashik district civil hospital and Harsul rural hospital.The pilgrims were returning after praying at Trimbakeshwar Temple," the official said.

"It seems the bus driver lost control of the vehicle. A major incident was averted as the bus overturned and stalled near a teak tree. The pilgrimage party had booked 14 buses in all," he said.Harsul police is probing the incident further, he added.

