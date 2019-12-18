Maharashtra: 38-year-old woman gives birth to 17th child in 20th pregnancy, infant dies

Aurangabad: A migrant labourer woman from Maharashtra recently gave birth to her 17th baby in neighbouring Karnataka, but the infant did not survive, a health official said on Tuesday.

Lankabai (full name not disclosed), resident of Majalgaon tehsil of Maharashtra's Beed district, gave birth to a baby girl in a sugarcane field in Belgaum district of Karnataka, he said.

Thousands of men and women from the drought-prone Beed region migrate to other parts of Maharashtra and also to Karnataka to work in sugarcane fields during the harvest season.