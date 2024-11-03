Maharashtra: 35-Yr-Old Writer From Nagpur Arrested For Issuing Hoax Threats To Airlines

Representational photo |

Police in Maharashtra arrested Jagdish Uikey, a 35-year-old writer from Nagpur, on charges of issuing over 100 hoax bomb threats directed at airlines, the Prime Minister’s Office and prominent government officials through calls and emails. Uikey, originally from Gondia, was detained in Nagpur after returning from Delhi. Notably, he had a prior arrest in 2021 for similar offences.

Nagpur Police Deputy Commissioner Lohit Matani reported that Uikey authored a book on terrorism available on Amazon. Local police confiscated his mobile phone and laptop, which they believe he used to issue the threats, according to an India Today report. Officials suspect that Uikey’s intent was not linked to actual terrorism but rather aimed at gaining notoriety.

Uikey Involved In Sending Hoax Threats Since January

Since January, Uikey reportedly sent numerous emails falsely claiming bombs had been planted in various locations, warning of imminent attacks. Between October 25 and October 30 alone, he allegedly threatened bombings at 30 sites across India. His threats targeted key political figures and officials, including Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The police tracked him through his IP address after his emails suggested terror attacks and demanded meetings with officials, claiming he had critical information on security threats. Among his most alarming messages was a threat to hijack 31 flights from airlines such as IndiGo, Vistara, SpiceJet and Air India, warning that six airports were under potential threat by the Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist group. These messages led authorities to heighten security across major airports, placing the CISF on high alert.

To make detection difficult, Uikey coded his messages with letters representing specific targets: “M” for markets, “R” for railways, and “A” for airlines. He also visited Delhi on October 28, where he submitted documents at the Prime Minister’s Office. Despite his threatening emails, officials have found no evidence linking him to any terrorist organisation.

Uikey In Police Custody

Currently, Uikey is in custody with Nagpur’s cyber police and is reportedly inconsistent in his account of events. According to the report citing sources indicated that his emails to Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis included a request for an urgent meeting and a warning of a protest in Nagpur’s Trikoni Maidan if his demands were ignored.

Uikey’s messages indicated a wide array of targets, including markets, bus stands, airlines, airports, temples, trains, railway station and government offices, among others, amplifying the seriousness of the threats and prompting a swift police response.