Maharashtra: 3 killed, one critically wounded after speeding car mows them down in Beed

At least three people were killed and one person was critically wounded after a speeding car ran over them in the Ghatandur area in Maharashtra's Beed district.

The car reportedly hit an electric pole after mowing down the people and the three in the car, including the driver, also faced minor injury. All three in the car have been accused of being under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

According to an India Today report, the deceased were identified as Vaibhav Satish Giri (28), Lahu Baban Katule (30) and Ramesh Vithal Phulari (47).

While two of the four victims died on the spot, Ramesh Phulari succumbed to his injuries in the hospital. Uddhav Nivruti Dodtale (50) was critically injured in the accident and is undergoing treatment.

A case has been registered in the incident and further investigation is underway.

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 02:50 PM IST