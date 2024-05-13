 Maharashtra: 3, Including 2 Females Maoists Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Gadchiroli
Superintendent of Police Neelotpal said that security forces recovered three automatic weapons, an AK47, a carbine, and a NSAS rifle along with Naxalite literature and paraphernalia.

Ashish SinghUpdated: Monday, May 13, 2024, 09:09 PM IST
Security Forces With Seized Amo (In Left) | FPJ

Three Maoists, including two females, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district on Monday. Three automatic weapons—an AK47, a carbine, and an INSAS rifle along with Naxalite literature and paraphernalia, were recovered by the security forces, Superintendent of Police Neelotpal said.   

According to officials they received an intel that members of the Perimili Dalam of Maoists were camping in a forest near Katrangatta village in Bhamragad taluka, with the intention of carrying out subversive activities during their ongoing Tactical Counter Offensive Campaign (TCOC) period.In the response two units of C60 led by the Gadchiroli police were immediately launched for area search.

During the search operation Maoists fired at them indiscriminately, to which the C-60 team retaliated strongly.Following the ceasefire, the bodies of one male and two female Maoists were found at the spot. One of the deceased has been identified as Divisional Committee Member (DVCM) Vasu Samar Korcha of the Perimili Dalam. He was involved in 1 murder, 5 blasts, and 1 robbery, totaling 7 serious crimes. The government had announced a reward of Rs. 16 lakh on him. The third female member identified is Kamala Madavi, 24 years old, a resident of South Bastar area and a member of the Perimili Dalam.

Crime Spree and Maoist Arsenal Uncovered In Anti-Maoist Operation

She was involved in 2 murders, 5 blasts, totaling 7 serious crimes, with a government reward of Rs. 2 lakh announced on her. C-60 team recovered  AK-47 rifle, a carbine, an INSAS rifle, Naxal literature, and other items from the location. 

The anti-Maoist operation was underway in the area, the police said. Maoists undertake the Tactical Counter Offensive Campaign (TCOC) from March-June to strengthen their cadres and launch major attacks on security forces as forests are devoid of green cover, thereby increasing visibility. 

