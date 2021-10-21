e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 01:41 PM IST

Maharashtra: 3 family members killed after two-wheeler and water tanker collided in Palghar

ANI
Palghar (Maharashtra): Three family members were killed after a two-wheeler and a water tanker collided in the Virar area of Palghar district in Maharashtra, said the police.

A senior police officer from Virar police station informed that Yogesh Madhavi (32), his mother Sunita (60) and nine-year-old daughter Veda died in the mishap.

According to the police, the driver of the water tanker fled the area after the accident. The three injured were taken to a nearby hospital where they were declared dead.

The unidentified driver of the water tanker has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police has seized the tanker and are on the lookout for the absconding driver.

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 01:41 PM IST
