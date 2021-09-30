e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 12:54 PM IST

Maharashtra: 2.9 magnitude tremor hits Palghar, no casualty reported

PTI
Representative Image | PTI

A tremor of 2.9 magnitude was recorded in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Thursday morning, an official said.

There was no report of any casualty or damage to property, district disaster control chief Vivekanand Kadam said. The tremor was felt in Palghar at 8.46 am, he said.

Parts of Palghar district, located around 110 km from Mumbai, have been experiencing such tremors since November 2018.

(Further details awaited)

