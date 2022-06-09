e-Paper Get App

Maharashtra: 2,813 new COVID-19 infections recorded, active cases jump to 11,571

Out of 8,11,96,722 laboratory samples 79,01,628 have been tested positive (09.73%) for COVID-19 until today

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 09, 2022, 06:27 PM IST
A civic authority worker fumigates inside a soon to be Covid-19 hospital, as a preventive measure against mosquito-borne diseases in Mumbai on June 9, 2022. | (Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE / AFP)

Maharashtra on Thursday, June 9 recorded 2,813 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 11,571. Besides, 1 COVID-19 death was reported in the day, taking the tally to 1,47,867.

1,047 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 77,42,190. The recovery rate in the state is 97.98%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.87%.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 2493 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 53 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 215 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 7 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 7 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 6 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 9 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 23 fresh cases.

