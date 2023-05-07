Maharashtra: 28 killed in last four months on Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway

Nagpur-Mumbai expressway |

Mumbai: The Samruddhi Mahamarg or Nagpur-Mumbai Expressway has witnessed 253 road accidents in which 28 lives were lost within four months since its launch in December last year.

The latest victim was Neha Chauhan, a 41-year-old Haryana woman police inspector, who died on April 29 when her team was on their way back from Parbhani in Marathwada region. The mishap occurred in Wardha district.

The information was provided by the office of Additional Director General (ADG) Traffic, Maharashtra to Ajay Bose, a city-based right-to-information activist.

“The road was seemingly constructed hurriedly and without proper planning,” the activist alleged.

Here are major reasons for tyre bursts:

A study, conducted by the students of the Nagpur-based Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT), found four major reasons for fatal accidents on the highway. These include tyre bursts, lane-changing, monotonous driving, and animal crossing on the road.

According to a senior police official, rash driving, over-speeding, over-loading of passengers and sleep deprivation are some of the major reasons behind the accidents.

However, experts pointed out that besides driver behaviour, there may be both factors that lead to accidents.

Measures to mitigate accidents

In response to the high rate of accidents, the Regional Transport Office (RTO) has announced plans to implement additional measures to mitigate accidents.

“We already launched a crackdown on errant drivers last month, following a spate of accidents in recent weeks and nearly 1000 motorists were penalized for violating rules,” said an RTO official. He said the tires of around 550 vehicles were found worn out.

According to sources, the speed limit of 120km per hour was exceeded in the Srirampur area, where around 30 drivers were caught overspeeding. Over 25 motorists were caught violating the speed limit in Nagpur and 15 motorists in Aurangabad.