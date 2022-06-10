e-Paper Get App

Maharashtra: 278 MLAs cast their votes in Rajya Sabha polls

While BJP has fielded three candidates, Shiv Sena has two, and Congress and NCP have fielded one each fight for six vacant seats.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 10, 2022, 02:48 PM IST
article-image

As many as 278 MLAs have cast their votes till 1.24 pm in Maharashtra as voting for six Rajya Sabha seats is underway.

In Maharashtra, seven candidates are vying for the six seats. While BJP has fielded three candidates, Shiv Sena has two, and Congress and NCP have fielded one each fight for six vacant seats.

Shiv Sena has nominated Sanjay Raut and Sanjay Pawar, NCP Praful Patel and Congress Imran Pratapgarhi; BJP has fielded Union minister Piyush Goyal, Anil Bonde and Dhananjay Mahadi

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court's Justice Prakash D Naik on Friday refused to entertain Nawab Malik's plea seeking permission to go to the Vidhan Sabha to cast his vote in the Rajya Sabha elections.

Voting began at 9 am Friday for the high-stakes elections for 16 vacant seats in the Upper House in four states, Rajasthan, Haryana, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

article-image

