 Maharashtra: 23-year-old MBBS student passes away in Ahmednagar; death due to H3N2 virus suspected
The H3N2 virus was found in a 23-year-old deceased MBBS student's blood during post mortem. The student was enrolled in a medical college in Ahmednagar.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 15, 2023, 01:37 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra: 23-year-old MBBS student passes away in Ahmednagar; death due to H3N2 virus suspected | Representative Image

Ahmednagar: The H3N2 cases have spurt across India in the past few weeks which has become a concern for health experts and elected representatives alike. In the latest, a student from Maharashtra allegedly died of the influenza.

According to a report, the H3N2 virus was found in a 23-year-old deceased MBBS student's blood during post mortem. The student was enrolled in a medical college in Ahmednagar.

If confirmed will be third H3N2 death in India

If confirmed, this is will become third death due to H3N2 in India. Two such cases have already been reported from Karnataka and Haryana. Reportedly, reports of other death in Maharashtra surfaced but no confirmation was available of the same.

The dead student had been to Alibaug last week

The report stated that the deceased student had gone to Alibaug with his friends for a picnic last week. Since their arrival, he had been keeping unwell; when tested he was found COVID-19 positive.

Following the diagnosis, he was admitted to a private hospital in Ahmednagar where he breathed his last on Monday, March 13 around 10 pm. His post mortem revealed that the H3N2 virus was found in his blood but official confirmation is awaited, the report stated.

His post-mortem reportedly revealed that the H3N2 virus was found in his blood, but there has been no official confirmation about the same.

