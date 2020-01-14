Maharashtra: 21-year-old murders friend, demands Rs 40 lakh ransom post-killing

On Sunday, a 21-year-old was arrested by the Bhosari police for kidnapping and murdering his friend.
According to Hindustan Times, the accused was identified as Umar Nasir Shaikh (21) and the victim was identified as Abdul Ahad Siddiqui (17), a resident of Dapodi. Shaikh also made a ransom demand of Rs 40 lakh to the deceased’s family after the killing.
The deceased and his friend had come to the SPPU campus on Saturday evening and consumed alcohol. The cops suspect that the accused has strangled Siddiqui between 9.30 pm and 10 pm. The accused called Siddiqui's family from his mobile phone and demanded a ransom of Rs 40 lakh.
Later, Siddiqui’s family immediately approached police and registered an FIR. A friend of the duo who saw them going to the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) informed the police and Siddiqui's body was found on the premises of the University.
