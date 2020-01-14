Maharashtra: 21-year-old murders friend, demands Rs 40 lakh ransom post-killing

On Sunday, a 21-year-old was arrested by the Bhosari police for kidnapping and murdering his friend.

According to Hindustan Times, the accused was identified as Umar Nasir Shaikh (21) and the victim was identified as Abdul Ahad Siddiqui (17), a resident of Dapodi. Shaikh also made a ransom demand of Rs 40 lakh to the deceased’s family after the killing.