Maharashtra: 204 ‘Corrupt’ Officials Yet To Be Suspended

Mumbai: At least 204 government officials across the state who are facing corruption charges are yet to be put under suspension, with the Rural Development Department topping the list with 56, statistics from the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) reveal.

The statistics show that 60 officials in Nagpur, 34 in Mumbai and 28 in Amravati were still in their posts as of August.

The ACB has sent proposals in 13 corruption-related cases to the government seeking permission to confiscate assets worth ₹14.14 crore. Of the 204, 18 are Class I, 28 are Class II and 78 Class III officials, the statistics show.

The Rural Development Department tops the list with 56 officials, followed by Education and Sports (47), Urban Development (29) and Revenue / Registration / Land Records. At least 15 officials allegedly involved in the corruption cases have still not been removed from service, the statistics show. Here to Rural Development Department tops the list with six.

Assets confiscation cases highest in Mumbai Zone

As far as the 13 ‘assets confiscation cases’ are concerned, most are from Mumbai Zone. The highest amount of assets involved are related to officials of the Urban Development Department (₹3.8 crore), followed by Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries (₹3.72 crore), Water Resources (₹2.82 crore) and Public Works Department (₹2.48 crore).



An ACB official said that once someone is booked, the ACB shares details about them and the FIR with the department concerned. It is then up to the department to take action, he said.

