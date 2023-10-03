Maharashtra: ‘2024 Lok Sabha Elections Will Usher New Era In India's History,’ Says Fadnavis

File

While inspiring party workers to ensure the party's victory in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday told the party workers that the 2024 Lok Sabha election will usher a new era in India's history.

Fadnavis, who was addressing the state party working committee meeting at the party's Vasant Smruti office at Dadar, urged party workers to gear up for the "Maha Vijay" campaign for the forthcoming year.

"First phase of Maha Vijay is the Lok Sabha election. The 2024 Lok Sabha election will usher in a new era in Indian history. The election will be written in golden letters. Because, if Modiji becomes Prime Minister for the third time, India's development would gain such a momentum that the nation would never look back again. India would be pushed into a perpetual development mode. Nobody, however powerful, would be able to stop India thereafter," Fadnavis said.

"Will break all previous records": Fadnavis

"We are the leaders in MahaYuti. If we make the right efforts, we will be able to break all records. It is our responsibility. Everybody needs to carry out responsibilities entrusted with them with complete honesty and with full efforts. Those who have accepted any post should justify it through their work. The posts are not meant to flaunt. One must work accordingly," Fadnavis added while appealing to the party workers to work hard for the next one year.

City BJP president Ashish Shelar, speaking prior to Fadnavis, said that the BJP is keeping a keen watch on leaders who have been trying to disturb the harmony and communal balance in the state for their own interests

"In Maharashtra, some parties along with their leaders are trying to disrupt communal harmony by distorting inter-caste dialogues. An analysis was carried out about some parties, some groups and their leaders who are trying to disrupt communal harmony for their political interests," Shelar said, adding that proper action will be taken against them if they don't stop disturbing the community.

The meeting started in the presence of state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule and national general secretary Vinod Tawde explained how the planning is being done for the Lok Sabha elections at the central level. The meeting concluded with the speech of Fadnavis. Shelar informed the media about this meeting.

Shelar said that the meeting was a pre-planned meeting and assumed great importance since all the regional officials and district presidents from the entire state attended it.

"It is a regular practice to convene such meetings regularly at certain time intervals. During such meetings we try to evaluate the various political developments in the state, conduct reviews on how the organization can be further strengthened and plan for activities to be carried out, both at the Centre and the state level. In doing so, we try to evaluate how best the Bharatiya Janata Party, as an organization, can better serve the citizens," Shelar added.

A resolution to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for introducing the Bill to provide reservation for women and getting it passed in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha was adopted. The resolution was moved by Madhavi Naik and it was seconded by Chitratai Wagh.

"In every meeting, we review the programs undertaken over the last few years by the party. The BJP has also undertaken various initiatives for empowerment of the booths and other programs like 'Meri Mati Mera Desh' and planning for future initiatives was also discussed," Shelar added.

BJP's target of winning more than 45 Lok Sabha seats

"We have come up with a special initiative -- Maha Vijay 2024 for the state, wherein a target of winning more than 45 Lok Sabha seats has been kept forth," Shelar said.

Another serious issue that was discussed during the meeting was about how some political parties, their leaders are trying to disrupt communal harmony in the state for political gains. It won't be tolerated, said Shelar.

