Maharashtra: 200 people allowed to attend weddings in open venues, 100 in closed; here's all you need to know

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday further relaxed the COVID-19 curbs. Malls and restaurants have been allowed to remain open till 10 pm with a 50 per cent capacity from August 15 onwards, provided the entire staff is fully vaccinated against COVID-19. All shops and establishments are also allowed to operate till 10 pm.

Meanwhile, the curbs on the weddings have also been relaxed. Check out the guidelines below:

1. Weddings in open courtyards or lawns have been allowed with 50 per cent capacity, however, a maximum of 200 people will be in the limit.

2. Weddings in closed halls have also been allowed with 50 per cent capacity, however, a maximum of 100 people will be in the limit.

3. It is mandatory to video record the weddings to ensure that all COVID-19 guidelines are followed, and if required the video should be made available for checking with the competent authority. Action will be taken against violators of the guidelines as well as the hotels/halls.

4. People incharge of marriage halls/ hotel/ lawn management/ catering/ music/ photography/ pandits, etc. should be fully vaccinated, and they must complete at least 14 days after taking the second dose.

Besides, as per the new guidelines, indoor games have been allowed but cinema halls and places of worship will continue to remain shut until further orders.

Moreover, shopping malls, hotels, gyms, spas and shops have been permitted to operate till 10 pm, on the condition that the entire staff at these establishments has taken both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 09:56 PM IST