Maharashtra: 20 wagons of coal-laden goods train derail; many passenger trains cancelled & diverted

Wagons of a goods train derailed between Malkhed and Timatla | Twitter

Nagpur: Twenty coal wagons of a goods train derailed in Maharashtra's Amravati district, affecting the rail route due to which many passenger trains were cancelled, short-terminated or diverted, railway officials said on Monday. There was no report of any casualty.

The derailment took place at 11.20 pm on Sunday between Malkhed and Timatla stations on Wardha-Badnera section of the Nagpur division, a release by the Central Railway said. The up and down lines on the section were affected, it said.

This resulted in the cancellation of various trains including 11122 Wardha-Bhusaval, 12140 Nagpur-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), 12119 Amravati-Nagpur and others. Many trains were also short-terminated at Nagpur and other places, the release said.

Here's the list of affected trains:

Trains short terminated

12160 Jabalpur-Amravati JCO at Nagpur

12406 Nizamuddin-Bhusaval JCO at Nagpur

Trains Diverted via Akola-Secunderabad

12655 Ahmedabad-Chennai JCO

22738 Hisar-Secunderabad JCO

Trains diverted via Badnera-Chandur Bazar-Narkher-Nagpur

12105 CSMT-Gondia JCO

12135 Pune-Nagpur JCO

22138 Ahmedabad-Nagpur JCO

18029 LTT-Shalimar JCO

11039 Kolhapur-Gondia JCO

12859 CSMT-Howrah JCO

Trains diverted via Bhusaval-Khandwa-Itarsi-Nagpur

12289 CSMT-Nagpur JCO

12811 LTT-Hatia JCO

12833 Ahmedabad-Howrah JCO

01140 Madgaon-Nagpur JCO

13426 Surat-Malda Town JCO

Trains diverted via Itarsi-Khandwa-Bhusaval

12406 Nizamuddin-Bhusaval JCO

Trains diverted via Gondia-Balharshah-Secunderabad-Wadi-Solapur-Pune

12130 Howrah-Pune JCO

Trains diverted via Nagpur-Itarsi-Khandwa-Bhusaval

22512 Kamakhya-LTT JCO

12810 Howrah-CSMT JCO

Trains diverted via Nagpur-Itarsi-Sant Hirdaram Nagar-Nagda

22827 Puri-Surat JCO

12950 Santragachi-Porbandar JCO

22940 Bilaspur-Hapa JCO

12834 Howrah-Ahmedabad JCO

Trains diverted via Nagpur-Narkher-Chandur Bazar-Badnera

18030 Shalimar-LTT JCO

12102 Shalimar-LTT JCO

12290 Nagpur-CSMT JCO

12262 Howrah-CSMT JCO

Trains diverted via Pune-Solapur-Secunderabad-Balharshah-Nagpur

20821 Pune-Santragachi JCO

20804 Gandhidham-Visakhapatnam JCO via Surat-Vasai Road-Panvel-Pune-Solapur-Wadi-Secunderabad.