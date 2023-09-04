 Maharashtra: 20 State Transport Buses Burnt, Services At 46 Bus Depots Suspended As Situation Remains Tension Amid Maratha Quota Violence
Maharashtra: 20 State Transport Buses Burnt, Services At 46 Bus Depots Suspended As Situation Remains Tension Amid Maratha Quota Violence

Monday, September 04, 2023
In a tumultuous turn of events, the Maratha reservation agitation has wreaked havoc on the State Transport Corporation, leading to significant disruptions and financial losses. Over the past three days, 46 out of 250 bus depots operated by the corporation have been completely shut down.

The impact of this agitation has been most acutely felt in Ahmednagar, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Parbhani, Hingoli, Jalna, Nanded, and Dharashiv districts, where bus services have come to a standstill. Tragically, during the protests, 20 buses belonging to the State Transport Corporation were set ablaze, while 19 others suffered various degrees of damage. According to the state transport corporation, the financial toll from these incidents alone amounts to a staggering 5 crores and 25 lakhs.

Substantial losses in ticket revenue

Additionally, the State Transport Corporation has incurred substantial losses in ticket revenue due to the closure of its services and the partial cancellation of tours in other regions. This loss stands at a hefty 8 crore rupees over the last three days.

Furthermore, up until 4 o'clock on Monday, a total of 6,200 services had to be canceled, leading to an additional revenue loss of 2.6 crores for the corporation.

"Countless commuters stranded"

"Prior to the onset of the agitation, the State Transport Corporation served an average of 55 lakh passengers daily with its fleet of over 14,000 buses. These recent disruptions have not only crippled the public transportation system but have also left countless commuters stranded and businesses suffering" said an official.

According to sources, the situation remains tense as authorities are working to find a resolution to the ongoing agitation and restore normalcy to the State Transport Corporation's operations.

