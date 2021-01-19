Maharashtra: 20 Kalyan residents injured in accident while returning from wedding in Beed

Tragedy befell a wedding party in Kalyan, Mumbai when at least 20 people from were injured after the minibus met with an accident.

According to a report by Maharashtra Times, the accident took place after the driver lost control and the bus overturned on the road on Monday night at Kada village in Beed district on Nagar-Jamkhed road. The people, who were injured in the accident, were heading towards Kalyan after attending a wedding at Pimpalgaon village in Jamkhed town.

After receiving information about the accident, Sarpanch Tatya Dhoble along with villagers rushed to the spot to rescue the injured. All the injured people were taken to a rural hospital and are currently being treated.