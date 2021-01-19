Maharashtra: 20 Kalyan residents injured in accident while returning from wedding in Beed

Tragedy befell a wedding party in Kalyan, Mumbai when at least 20 people from were injured after the minibus met with an accident.
According to a report by Maharashtra Times, the accident took place after the driver lost control and the bus overturned on the road on Monday night at Kada village in Beed district on Nagar-Jamkhed road. The people, who were injured in the accident, were heading towards Kalyan after attending a wedding at Pimpalgaon village in Jamkhed town.
After receiving information about the accident, Sarpanch Tatya Dhoble along with villagers rushed to the spot to rescue the injured. All the injured people were taken to a rural hospital and are currently being treated.
With 11,452 deaths in 2020, Maharashtra figured among top three states that have reported the highest number of deaths in road accidents in the country, state Transport Minister Anil Parab said on Monday.
"In 2020, Maharashtra witnessed 25,456 road accidents and 11,452 road fatalities. Maharashtra is one of the three states that have reported the highest number of deaths in road accidents," Parab said at the function.
Expressing concern, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said these figures are serious, as he launched the 32nd Road Safety Week 2021. Thackeray said, ideally, Maharashtra should not figure in the list of the states which have reported deaths in road accidents. "These figures are serious. Rather than being in top ranks, Maharashtra should not ideally figure in the list of states with road accident fatalities," he said.
(Inputs from PTI)
