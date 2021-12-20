Maharashtra: 20 fall ill after eating prasad in Panvel, shopkeeper booked

A food poisoning complaint has been registered against a sweet shop at Ritghar in Panvel, after 20 people reported vomiting and dysentery. One Bhavana Kiran Bopi, 35, had invited the villagers at Datta mandir to mark Datta Jayanti celebrations. She distributed dudhi halwa to the devotees as prasad bought from Bikaner, a sweet mart in Panvel.

However, the owners of the store sold the sweet though it was reportedly substandard. After eating the halwa, Bhavana and the villagers gathered reported complained of vomiting and dysentery.

Soon, a complaint was lodged against the shopkeeper for selling the substandard eatable. Speaking to FPJ, senior police inspector of Panvel taluka, Ravindra Daundkar, said, “The villagers who ate the halwa, started vomiting and complained of dysentery but their condition is out of danger. We are looking for the shopkeeper who sold the halwa, who is currently missing."

“On the other hand, we have lelarnt that the villagers had stored the halwa overnight, which could’ve led to the incident. We are investigating the case from that angle too. We hope to trace the shopkeeper who sold the halwa so that the investigation can be completed,” he added.

Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 09:57 AM IST