Maharashtra: 2 Naxals, including a woman, surrender in Gadchiroli

Representational Image | PTI Photo

Mumbai: Two hardcore Naxalites, including a woman, each with a reward of Rs 6 lakh, have surrendered before the police. The intensified anti-Naxal operations conducted by Gadchiroli police, coupled with a golden opportunity provided since 2019 by the government to surrender and lead a respectful life, has led to 49 hardcore Naxalites surrendering till date.

The two who surrendered on Wednesday are Gadchiroli residents Ramsingh alias Sitaram Bakka Atram, 63 and Madhuri alias Bhuri alias Suman Raju Mattami, 34.

As per the police, Atram joined the Naxal activities in March 2005. From the 2007-12, he had operated as deputy commander and from 2012 to March 2022, he worked with the Bhamragad area technical dalam as area committee member (ACM).

The police said he was personally involved in one offence each of murder, encounter, and another crime. Some of the reasons cited by Atram for surrender are that senior Maoists use poor tribal youths for their own benefit, use all the money extorted from others for their own advancement and tell junior cadre members to kill tribals just on suspicion of being informers.

Mattami joined the Naxal activities in November 2002 and from February 2013 to April 2022, she worked as an ACM. She was personally involved in four murders, 21 encounters, seven incidents of arson, besides five other incidents.

“Due to the effective implementation of the surrender and rehabilitation policy, a large number of active Naxalites have surrendered before the Gadchiroli police and many more plan to do so,” said Gadchiroli district Superintendent of Police, Ankti Goyal.