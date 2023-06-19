Maharashtra: 2 Lakh Anganwadi Workers, Helpers To Undergo Health Screening For Diabetes & Hypertension

Representative image

In a first, nearly two lakh anganwadi workers and helpers across Maharashtra will undergo health screening for diabetes and hypertension. The checkups will be done during Raksha Bandhan this year while health cards will also be given to them. This initiative has been undertaken by the Women and Child Development (WCD) ministry in association with the public health department.

According to a senior official, the campaign will help them to create a health map of the anganwadi worker, and those found with underlying health issues will be referred to government institutions for treatment.

Backbone of the healthcare system

Senior official from the WCD ministry said these anganwadi workers are the backbone of the healthcare system as they play an important role in implementing various health schemes on ground level, but often their own health goes to a toss.

“The first-of-its-kind initiative will be organised during Raksha Bhandhan as a gratitude to all anganwadi workers. We will be organising camps at the sub-centres, primary health centers and district hospitals where they can undergo the screening,” he said. If any anganwadi workers are detected with underlying health issues they will be referred to government hospitals for treatment. “We need a health map of all anganwadi workers, which help them in getting timely treatment for underlying complications," the official added.

Anganwadi workers said their health gets neglected often owing to the gruelling job of travelling on foot for several kilometers to take government health schemes at the doorstep of marginalised people.

