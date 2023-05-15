Maharashtra: 2 communities clash over Sambhaji Maharaj Jayanti procession in Ahmednagar; visuals surface | Twitter screengrab

Clashes erupted between two communities in Ahmednagar's Shegaon on Friday night over the Sambhaji Maharaj Jayanti procession. The procession was being taken out by a particular community to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

However, it was opposed by another community, leading to a clash between the two groups, stated a report in ABP Majha.

Police immediately reached the spot and deployed officers from the local police station and the Rapid Action Force (RAF) to maintain peace and prevent any further untoward incidents. No injuries have been reported so far, and the situation is now under control.

Probe launched in the matter

An investigation into the incident has been launched, and the police are trying to identify the miscreants involved in the clash. The police have appealed to the people to maintain peace and not indulge in any kind of violence or vandalism.

The incident has caused tension in the area, and political leaders have appealed to the people to maintain peace. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has tweeted about the incident and said that those who incite violence in the name of religion should be punished severely.

Vandalism leads to further conflict

The clashes in Ahmednagar's Shevgaon have once again highlighted the need for communal harmony and peace in the country. It is essential for people to understand that violence and vandalism will not solve any problem and will only lead to further tension and conflict. The authorities must take strict action against