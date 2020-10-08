Maharashtra: 195 more cops test positive for COVID-19

As many as 195 policemen tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, informed Maharashtra Police on Thursday.

The state has reported the death of 257 cops and 2,462 active cases of COVID-19 until October 7.

With these fresh cases, the tally of COVID-19 in Maharashtra Police has reached 24,581, out of which 21,862 policemen have recovered.

Regarding 'Police Action Related to COVID-19 from March 22', the Maharashtra Police said 370 police assaults were reported while 90 cops were injured. As many as 898 accused were arrested in cases of assault on policemen until Wednesday in Maharashtra.

Moreover, attacks on health professionals in the state stood at 78.