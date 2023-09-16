Maharashtra: 179 Children Die In Nandurbar Civil Hospital In 3 Months; Chief Medical Officer Announces 'Lakshya 84 Days' Mission |

In a distressing development, the Nandurbar Civil Hospital in Maharashtra has witnessed a concerning rise in child mortality, with a staggering 179 children reported to have lost their lives in the past three months. The gravity of this situation cannot be overstated, as it reflects a critical healthcare challenge.

Month-Wise Breakdown Of Death Toll

The data provided by Nandurbar's Chief Medical Officer, M Sawan Kumar, reveals shocking details in the matter. In July, the hospital recorded 75 child deaths, a number that surged to 86 in August, and an additional 18 fatalities have been reported in September thus far.

#WATCH | Nandurbar, Maharashtra | 179 children died in the civil hospital in the last three months.



Nandurbar CMO M Sawan Kumar says, "Looking at the data 75 deaths in July, 86 deaths in August and 18 deaths in September till now happened in Nandurbar district. Major reasons… pic.twitter.com/a0HFiCKnuu — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2023

Underlying Causes Behind Casualties

According to Kumar, several factors have contributed to the tragic deaths of these children. Low birth weight, birth asphyxia, sepsis and respiratory diseases have emerged as the primary culprits. Of particular concern is the fact that a substantial 70% of these deaths involve babies aged 0-28 days.

Kumar also noted that many women in the region suffer from sickle cell disease, which can lead to complications during childbirth, further worsening the situation.

Mission 'Lakshya 84 Days'

Recognizing the pressing need to address these challenges and save young lives, authorities in Nandurbar have launched a crucial initiative known as 'Mission Lakshya 84 Days.' This mission aims to tackle the root causes of child mortality, improve healthcare services and provide timely interventions to ensure that infants have a better chance at survival.