Maharashtra: 17 cattle seized from truck in Aurangabad

Three men who were transporting the cattle alighted from the vehicle and managed to flee.

AgenciesUpdated: Wednesday, August 24, 2022, 08:41 AM IST
The police seized 17 cattle, including cows, which were being transported illegally in a truck in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district, police said on Tuesday.

The police intercepted the truck on Waluj-Aurangabad road on Monday night and found seven bullocks and 10 cows being transported illegally, an official said.

Three men who were transporting the cattle alighted from the vehicle and managed to flee, he said.

