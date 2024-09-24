Maharashtra: 16-Year-Old Girl Gangraped By 2 Men In Nalasopara; 1 Arrested

Pixabay (Representative Image)

Mumbai: Police have arrested one person and are searching for another suspect who is on the run after the pair allegedly gangraped a 16-year-old girl and blackmailed her by threatening to release a video if she approached the police.

The incident took place in Palghar district's Nalasopara neighbourhood.

Case Filed Against The Two Men

The Achole Police Station has filed a case against two men, accusing them of violating several provisions of the BNS as well as the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act, based on the survivor's statement. While police are looking for Jian, the other accused, 23-year-old Anees Shaikh, has been arrested.

About The Incident

According to the police, the girl a resident of Malad had met accused Shaikh, through social media in August and befriended him. According to her statement to police on September 2, Shaikh called her to Nalasopara for a tuition class. When the girl went to meet him, Shaikh took her to a lodge and allegedly raped her.

On September 5, Anees invited her again and, along with Jian, took her on a bike to a lodge in Arnala. There, Anees allegedly raped her again, and Jian recorded the incident on video while also physically assaulting her. According to the police officials, the accused used it to blackmail her to keep quiet about the incident. He reportedly said, "If you tell anyone about this, then it will be bad."

The minor later filed a complaint at the Arnala Sagar Police Station. Although the first incident occurred within the Achole Police Station's jurisdiction, Arnala Sagar Police Station registered the case and transferred it to the Achole Police Station.

Police said they are continuing their investigation and are working to apprehend the second accused, Jian.