Maharashtra: 16 Injured After Fire Breaks Out At Bhugaon Steel Company In Wardha; Visuals Surface

Wardha (Maharashtra): In a fire incident that broke out at Bhugaon Steel company in Wardha district on Wednesday, 16 workers were injured.

All the injured workers have been admitted to the hospital, with one reported to be in critical condition.

Upon receiving information, the administration reached the spot and the fire was brought under control.

Statement Of Rahul Kardile, Collector, Wardha

"16 workers were injured after a fire broke out at Bhugaon Steel Company in Wardha district. All the injured have been admitted to the hospital for treatment. One of them is in critical condition. The fire has been brought under control. An inquiry has been started as to how exactly this incident took place. The administration team has reached the spot," said Rahul Kardile, Collector, Wardha.

Further investigation is underway.

