Maharashtra: 120 students crammed in one truck in Gondia, many faint

Gondia: A shameful incident has come to light from Gondia district of Maharashtra. Around 120 students of the Government Adivasi Ashram School in Gondia were carried like animals in a truck, a News18 report said. As a result, many of the 120 children have fainted due to suffocation.
They have been admitted to the Government Hospital in Ekodi. These students were taken in a truck to play in the Koyalari Ashram school. The students fainted while returning from the coalfield.
Deori’s Tribal Development Project Officer Vikas Rachalwar said that action would be taken against the culprits.
On the other hand, Gondia Guardian Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar has ordered an inquiry taking the incident seriously.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)