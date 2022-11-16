Maharashtra: 12-yr rigorous jail for 4 in fake Indian currency case | Photo: Representative Image

A special court in Nagpur has sentenced four persons to 12-year rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 16 lakh in a 2015 Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) seizure case.

The convicted have been identified as Mir Anirul Mir Ali Hussain, Shaikh Sattar Shaikh Musa, Shaikh Abdul Gaffar Shaikh Musa and Mohammd Obaidullah Shaikh, residents of Chandrapur and Malda in West Bengal. According to the Anti-Terrorism Squad, the accused were arrested in 2015 and Rs14 lakh worth high quality FICN were seized from them.