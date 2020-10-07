Maharashtra: 1166 new COVID-19 cases in Thane; tally reaches 183942

The COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra's Thane district has risen to 1,83,942 with the addition of 1,166 new cases, an official said on Wednesday.

The death toll reached 4,644 after 28 more patients succumbed to the disease in the district on Tuesday, he said.

The official said the number of active COVID-19 cases in the district has now dropped to 8.78 per cent from 20 per cent in mid-September.

As of now, there are 16,147 active COVID-19 cases in the district, while 1,63,151 patients have recovered, he said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the district is 88.70 per cent, while the death rate is 2.52 per cent, he said.

The district covers seven talukas- Thane, Kalyan, Ambernath, Ulhasnagar, Bhiwandi, Murbad, and Sahapur.

Kalyan has so far reported the maximum number of COVID-19 cases at 44,392, followed by Thane city-38,944, Navi Mumbai-38,735 and Mira Bhayander-19,565, the official said.

Out of the total deaths, Thane city has reported 1,035 fatalities, Kalyan-864, Navi Mumbai-788 and Mira Bhayander- 603, he said.