Maharashtra: 11 vehicles vandalised in Pune; five detained

A case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered in this regard

PTIUpdated: Thursday, June 09, 2022, 06:12 PM IST
File Photo

At least 11 vehicles were vandalised by unidentified persons in a locality in Maharashtra's Pune, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Janata Vasahat area of the city around 10.30 pm on Wednesday, when some unidentified persons damaged the vehicles, an official from Dattawadi police station said.

Five persons have been detained in connection with the incident, which seems to be a fallout of a gang rivalry, he said.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered in this regard, the official added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

