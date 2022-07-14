e-Paper Get App

PTIUpdated: Thursday, July 14, 2022, 12:34 PM IST
Maharashtra: 11 people rescued after residential structure collapses in Pune |

Pune: Eleven people were rescued from three houses after an adjoining residential structure collapsed in Maharashtra's Pune city on Thursday morning, fire brigade officials said. No one was injured in the incident, they said.

A wall of a 'wada', which did not have any occupants, crashed on an adjoining house in Kondhwa Budruk area, they said.

Wada is an old cluster of houses with many rooms.

Pune has been witnessing heavy rains since the last few days."The wada was lying vacant. One of its walls collapsed on an adjacent house and five people living there got trapped," a fire brigade official said.

Another six people residing in two other houses in the vicinity also got stuck as their access is through the wada, he said.

The fire brigade personnel later evacuated 11 people, five from the house on which the wall collapsed and six from the other two houses, he said.

No one was injured, he added.

